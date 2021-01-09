Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Breaking

Five people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle accident

Natalie Wynne
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.3opm

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle accident on the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a female with chest injuries and a child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three other people were taken to Nambour Hospital also in a stable condition.

 

EARLIER 12.00pm

Five people are being assessed for injuries after a two-vehicle accident at Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the scene at David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said five patients were currently being assessed and appeared to be in a stable condition.

nambour qas. queensland ambulance serviceses road accident sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 31 locals set to face Chinchilla court

        Premium Content NAMED: 31 locals set to face Chinchilla court

        News FULL LIST: Locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 7.

        REVEALED: Former CCCI employee facing 65 offences

        Premium Content REVEALED: Former CCCI employee facing 65 offences

        News Chinchilla Court has revealed details about a police investigation into a former...

        Gofundme launched to bring late Chinchilla man home to NZ

        Premium Content Gofundme launched to bring late Chinchilla man home to NZ

        News The death of Tony Edwards was a shock to the community, now they are banding...

        Police investigate former CCCI employee for alleged stealing

        Premium Content Police investigate former CCCI employee for alleged stealing

        News A police investigation has been launched into a former CCCI member.