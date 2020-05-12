Five local businesses first to be awarded contracts

Here are the local business who have been awarded contracts.

FIVE local businesses have been the first to be awarded contracts to begin work on select Western Downs infrastructure this year.

Western Downs Regional Council is pushing ahead with its $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package with the first series of contracts awarded under the Accelerated Infrastructure Program to secure and create jobs for the region.

Council has this week awarded the first five contracts to local companies, kickstarting the $14.8 million program of construction works to be delivered within 12 months.

Council spokesman for Works and Technical Services Councillor George Moore said Council was getting on with the job of securing jobs for local people.

"Council is serious about supporting the community through this unprecedented time and this is about backing our local contractors while delivering new infrastructure for residents to enjoy," Cr Moore said.

"We've already hit the ground running by awarding the first four packages of works to construct new and improved footpaths for the region.

"New State Builders in Dalby, THS in Chinchilla, and Connors Concreting in Tara have all been announced the successful local contractors for our first round of works, which will see footpath projects delivered across Dalby, Chinchilla, Meandarra, Kaimkillenbun and Bell.

"Council has also awarded Miles-based company Kerwick's Earthworks with a contract to undertake gravel re-sheeting around Flinton with approximately 25 kilometres of gravel roads to be re-sheeted as part of this first round of awarded contract works."

Owner Director of Kerwick's Earthworks Dominic Kerwick said the contract would give certainty to local business and its employees.

"This is a great boost for business and will provide work to about 10 staff members over coming weeks. By awarding these types of contracts to local businesses the money flows throughout the community," Mr Kerwick said.

Cr Moore said this was just the first of several works packages to be awarded this year, providing ongoing certainty to local traders.

"This is about securing local jobs for local people, while also delivering significant benefits to Western Downs residents," he said.

"Over coming months Council will be awarding further local contracts has part of our Accelerated Infrastructure Program, which will see an extensive list of local projects delivered within the next 12 months."

To find out more about Council's COVID-19 Recovery Package, visit the website via www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/recovery