Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
building scaffolding collapse workplace accident worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        premium_icon Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        News A child has been rushed to hospital after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Breakthrough in South Burnett $120,000 drug trafficking scheme.

        Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        premium_icon Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        News Anthony James Mills allegedly threatened to bash fellow drinker.

        Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        premium_icon Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        News Kristie Jade Batson cries while facing drug charges in court.