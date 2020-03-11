Five goals for Honeybears this season

WINNERS: The Honeybears after their game on Saturday.

WINNERS: The Honeybears after their game on Saturday.

The summer sports are starting to come to a close, and the athletes of our region are gearing up for the beginning of the winter sports cycle.

Working hard during the off-season, the Chinchilla Honeybears are ready and raring to go for the season ahead.

Looking forward to this year, here are five things they are hoping to achieve:

1. For players to play to the best of their ability in every single game

A first-year coach for the Honeybears, Dennis Carroll is focused on bringing the best out of this players.

“If they can do that, then we are a good chance at winning,” he said.

2. To have a high level of fitness

Just because last year’s season was complete didn’t mean the work stopped for the girls.

Training hard during the off-season and hitting the training fields multiple times a week, fitness is one aspect the girls have been working hard for.

“During training, they will do running drills before their ball skills,” Carroll said.

“Because anyone can have ball skills but to do it when you’re tired is a whole different thing.”

3. To be a team that can play the game, but also have fun in the process

Although any team who enters any competition is in it to win it, the Honeybears are still aiming to enjoy the game.

According to captain Nikola Stevenson, the team needs to be able to work well together and hold their own on a field, but they also need to leave having fun.

“The social aspect is just as important as the game itself because it helps you come together as a team,” Stevenson said.

4. To finish top of the ladder

The Honeybears stepped onto the field for the first match of their season on Saturday, where they beat Warwick 13-0.

Based on this performance and score, the team have shown they have real potential this season, and with a score like that, they could finish top of the leaderboard.

“We are going to get there by continuing to show up to training and listening to our coaches,” Stevenson said.

“We need to take the enthusiasm after the win on the weekend into every training and every game.

“It may have made us a target, and we may have intimated the other teams, but the next weeks against the other teams will show how good we are.”

5. To set a foundation for the younger players

Ranging from new players in their first season of the sport to players who have been there for years, Stevenson states it’s time for the older ones to step up.

They need to be mentors to the players new to the sport, show them their skills and guide them to what makes them a good player.

If the more senior players take on that role and the younger players follow their lead, it doesn’t only set them up for this season but also sets up for their future in football.