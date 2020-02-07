Menu
TRACKSIDE: The big event this weekend is the Miles Races that are happening on Saturday, February 8. Pic: Contributed
News

Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

Peta McEachern
7th Feb 2020 5:30 AM

FROM fashion on the field at the Miles races to yoga story with the littlies - The Chinchilla News has your weekend covered with these five events:

Miles Races

HEAD on down trackside for a five-race program and enjoy a cold drink and some food with the bar and barbecue operating. There will be free children’s entertainment and see all the gliz and glamour with fashions on the field.
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 11am
WHERE: Miles Racecourse


Netball Trials

If you are keen to give netball a shot this season this is your chance to see which option is best for you.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 4-5.15pm, all junior players and 5.30-7pm open rep team trials (players born 2004 and earlier)
WHERE: Chinchilla High School


Yoga Story time

This is an interactive session between parent (or caregiver) and children and is a relaxed and fun session which incorporates breathing, stretching, singing, dancing and mindfulness. It is a free event, all welcome.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 10am
WHERE: Chinchilla Library


Words Out West Fest Gala

Featuring guest speaker, Kurt Fearnley AO, special host Stig Wemyss and quality live music, the Words Out West Gala has something for everyone to enjoy.
WHEN: Saturday, February 15
WHERE: Dalby Events Centre
COST: $94


Creative Arts Escape

Featuring workshops such as wild basket, paint along, silver jewellery and rustic signs, it’s a fantastic weekend of arts and crafts.
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 8am
WHERE: Wandoan Cultural Centre

