Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

TRACKSIDE: The big event this weekend is the Miles Races that are happening on Saturday, February 8. Pic: Contributed

TRACKSIDE: The big event this weekend is the Miles Races that are happening on Saturday, February 8. Pic: Contributed

FROM fashion on the field at the Miles races to yoga story with the littlies - The Chinchilla News has your weekend covered with these five events:

Miles Races

HEAD on down trackside for a five-race program and enjoy a cold drink and some food with the bar and barbecue operating. There will be free children’s entertainment and see all the gliz and glamour with fashions on the field.

WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 11am

WHERE: Miles Racecourse



Netball Trials

If you are keen to give netball a shot this season this is your chance to see which option is best for you.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 4-5.15pm, all junior players and 5.30-7pm open rep team trials (players born 2004 and earlier)

WHERE: Chinchilla High School



Yoga Story time

This is an interactive session between parent (or caregiver) and children and is a relaxed and fun session which incorporates breathing, stretching, singing, dancing and mindfulness. It is a free event, all welcome.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 10am

WHERE: Chinchilla Library



Words Out West Fest Gala

Featuring guest speaker, Kurt Fearnley AO, special host Stig Wemyss and quality live music, the Words Out West Gala has something for everyone to enjoy.

WHEN: Saturday, February 15

WHERE: Dalby Events Centre

COST: $94



Creative Arts Escape

Featuring workshops such as wild basket, paint along, silver jewellery and rustic signs, it’s a fantastic weekend of arts and crafts.

WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 8am

WHERE: Wandoan Cultural Centre