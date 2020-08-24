Menu
The entrance to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre. The centre is in lockdown after a female worker tested positive to COVID-19 after she worked five shifts while sick. Picture: Dan Peled
Health

Five Darling Downs teens tested after their Wacol release

Michael Nolan
24th Aug 2020 2:17 PM
POLICE have confirmed four Toowoomba teens and one Chinchilla teen have returned negative results for COVID-19 after they were released from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

The teens were released after serving their sentences but were required to be tested after a spike in COVID-19 cases at the centre.

A 77-year-old detention centre worker, from Ipswich, worked five shifts while sick.

Seven people linked to the centre have contracted COVID-19.

Dozens of youths were released from the centre after the worker fell ill and police have successfully tracked about half of them.

There are currently 127 young people detained at the centre and they are now in lockdown.

Queensland Health is running contact tracing to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with the worker.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms and has visited the Ipswich or South Brisbane areas recently should phone 13 HEALTH.

Toowoomba Chronicle

