Generic Emergency services, Queensland Fire and Rescue, QFES; house fire at night
Five children hospitalised after Rockhampton house fire

Jack Evans
6th May 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Norman Gardens just before midnight last night.

Fire crews were called to the Bramble St blaze and were able to contain the fire to one bedroom, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman.

Police spent the night on the scene and have declared it a crime scene.

According to multiple social media posts from people claiming to have witnessed the fire, a heroic policewoman was observed helping the occupants, including a small baby, from the house.

Queensland Ambulance Services said total of eight patients were assessed on scene.

Five children were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures for potential smoke inhalation while three other patients declined further treatment.

More to come.

