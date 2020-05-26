Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St George Police have issued notices to appear for five guests at an illegal house party.
St George Police have issued notices to appear for five guests at an illegal house party.
News

Five charged over illegal house party

Ellen Ransley
25th May 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 26th May 2020 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have been charged after police were called to an illegal house party in St George.

St George Police were called to a large disturbance on Victoria St on May 14 at which time they issued a woman with a fine for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The 45-year-old St George resident was fined $1400 for noncompliance with CHO Direction: person has a party at their home with more than two visitors.

Her guests have since been charged with public nuisance.

Two men, aged 23 and 22, and three other women aged 19, 37 and 39 have been issued notices to appear at St George Magistrates Court.

Police remind residents to ensure they continue to comply with strict CHO Directions and maintain social distancing.

More Stories

crime police briefs queensland crime st george crime st george police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four charged in southwest Queensland drug bust

        premium_icon Four charged in southwest Queensland drug bust

        News Southwest Queensland police have stepped up to tackle drug use in the small town, charging four with drug offences.

        PHOTO GALLERY: 38 photos from students first day back

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: 38 photos from students first day back

        News We spoke to some local students about what they missed most about being away from...

        More domestic gas to come from Surat Basin

        premium_icon More domestic gas to come from Surat Basin

        News Land between Chinchilla and Roma will be explored as Santos looks to produce more...

        Appointments now available for women’s health clinics

        premium_icon Appointments now available for women’s health clinics

        News “As women we often put the health and wellbeing of our loved ones ahead of our own...