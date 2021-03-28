Menu
IN COURT: Ben Roy faced Chinchilla court for dangerous driving in wet conditions. Pic: Katrina Bridgeford.
Crime

Fishtail in the wet, lands Chinchilla lad in court

Peta McEachern
28th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
The Chinchilla Magistrate Court heard council road workers were forced off Wambo Street when a car came around a corner too quick in wet conditions and fishtailed.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court the incident occurred in the drizzling rain at 8.30am on Wednesday, March 17.

Sergeant Brady said the driver, Ben Roy, was seen on CCTV taking a corner too fast, which resulted in the rear of his car to spin out and onto the wrong side of the road.

The court heard it wasn’t a case of speeding, more so an inexperienced driver not driving to road conditions - who also happened to be late for work.

Although Roy said he believed the circumstances of the incident had been exaggerated, he pleaded guilty in court on Thursday, March 25, to driving without due care and attention, or reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Roy he should be thankful he didn’t take out one of the workers, or else he wouldn’t be standing in court - he’d be appearing by video link in jail.

Roy was fined $1000 for the type one vehicle related offence.

A conviction was recorded.

