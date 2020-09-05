Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

The victim of last night's marine accident has been identified as 68-year-old Trevor Burgess.

Venom Rods, a fishing product company, posted a tribute to Trevor on its Facebook page.

"It is with much sadness we say goodbye to Trevor from Happy Rock Plastics," the post said.

"To Trevor's family and close friends we share our deepest condolences.

"To our team who worked and fished with Trevor over the last few years, we also send our best wishes.

"RIP Trev."

Mr Burgess was the owner of Happy Rock Plastics, a Gladstone lure business.

In 2017, Mr Burgess told the Observer about his business and his love for fishing.

THE AMATEUR fishing community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a 68-year-old man died in a marine accident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Gladstone Water Police officer in charge Sergeant Jeff Barnett said the man who lost his life was a very well-respected fisherman and was well-known in the area.

"Both (men involved in the incident) are very well known amateur fishermen, there is quite a very strong feeling within the amateur fishing community and sadly these two gentlemen have been involved in such a tragic incident," Sgt Barnett said.

A 42-year-old man was also located at the scene, at Lake Awoonga.

A 68-year-old man has died after he and another man were thrown from their boat in Gladstone's Awonga dam last night. A 42-year-old man was pulled from the water and is recovering in Gladstone Hospital.

Sgt Barnett said this man had suffered mild hypothermia from swimming to shore.

"He swam a considerable distance between 30 to 40 minutes to get to shore," he said.

"By that time he was physically exhausted and suffering from mild hypothermia."

He said this man was the one to raise the alarm via a mobile phone.

The 42-year-old was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Sgt Barnett said one man was from Calliope and the other was from Gladstone.

The Gladstone Area Water Board has released a statement regarding the incident.

A GAWB spokesperson said the organisation expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased man and wished a quick recovery for the second.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of both parties."

Investigations will continue this afternoon with Gladstone Water Police and Maritime Safety Queensland assessing the vessel.