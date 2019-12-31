First time parents learn an important Christmas lesson

FIRST CHRISTMAS: Iylah at 2 weeks old experienced her first Christmas in 2019, photo submitted by Ashley Leonard.

FIRST CHRISTMAS: Iylah at 2 weeks old experienced her first Christmas in 2019, photo submitted by Ashley Leonard.

HEAVILY pregnant almost a month before Christmas, local teacher Ashley Langshaw and her partner Josh weren’t sure if their baby girl would be here in time for the big day. However after an early arrival of their baby daughter Iylah, no other present could compare.

With Ms Langshaw’s previous Christmas’s being centred around receiving, the first time mum gained a whole new meaning of Christmas in 2019.

“The biggest thing I remember was waking up Christmas morning, seeing all the presents under the tree, looking down at my beautiful girl and knowing she was all I needed for Christmas,” she said.

“It wouldn’t have mattered if I didn’t have presents under the tree because I already had the best gift of all … Iylah!”

The day filled with love, happiness, lots of foods and Iylah getting ridiculously spoiled by her parents, grandparents, great grandma, uncles, aunties and cousins.

However the highlight for Ms Langshaw was sharing all her special family traditions with her new daughter.

“As a family we had a big Christmas Eve dinner,” she said.

“We went looking at Christmas lights and then watch a Christmas movie just like we do every year.

“She received a Christmas Eve present which was Christmas PJ’s and as she gets older, the Christmas Eve present will contain a few more things.”

Mother Ashley Langshaw with 2-week old Iylah and her dad, Josh.

I think it’s safe to say future Christmas’s in Ms Langshaw’s household will never be the same again.