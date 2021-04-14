First time entrants take out Wandoan Photo Challenge 2021

Talented Western Downs photographers showcased their best shots, with first time entrants winning big during the 2021 Wandoan Photo Challenge.

This year, the Wandoan Photo Challenge attracted a whopping 200 entries with submissions flooding in from across the competitions 100km radius zone.

Some of the winning photos came from all corners of the Western Downs, including Drillham, Wallumbilla and north of Yuleba.

RUNNER UP: Wandoan Photo Challenge 2021 People’s Choice runner-up Chris Sinnamon. Pic: Chris Sinnamon

Wandoan Photo Challenge co-ordinator Helen Golden said organisers were pleased that so many entries came from further afield than in previous years.

“We have once again seen a strong number of entries and it was really pleasing to see the younger photographers, who our judge Paula commended for their unique perspectives and clear, emerging talent,” she said.

WINNER: Wandoan Photo Challenge 2021 Open Class winner David Wilson. Pic: David Wilson

Wandoan Photo Challenge judge Paula Heelan said she had the very hard task picking the winners from “a field of images that told diverse stories of agricultural production and life and work on the land”.

Mrs Heelan said the photos also “spoke of the people and animals in and around town, the bush lifestyle, and stunning landscapes”.

“Since the challenge’s inception, the photography standard has continued to strengthen, with so many keen, skilled photographers stepping up,” she said.

Taking out multiple wins, first-time entrant David Wilson won first place in both the Open Small Town, Big Country and Open Work, general categories.

Mr Wilson’s winning action shot was of a rider at the Wallumbilla Rodeo for Small Town, Big Country, which also took out second place in the Peoples’ Choice category.

Senex Energy spokesman Trevor Robertson, who attended the presentation ceremony, congratulated all entrants.

“As part of the community, Senex is delighted to once again support what is one of the most popular competitions in the Wandoan Show,” he said.

“Work is an integral part of life in Wandoan and district so this year’s new categories of Work, both general and close up, really showcase the diversity of what work means to people in the community.”

WINNER: Wandoan Photo Challenge Small Town, Big Country Young Winner Caitlyn Bowling – and Local Winner. Pic: Caitlyn Bowling

Another first-time entrant, Diane Griffin, won first and second place in the Open Work – Close Up category.

Wandoan local, Caitlyn Bowling was named Young Local Best Photographer for her winning shot of a rainbow, which Mrs Heelan said was the best “big country” shot of the competition.

WINNER: Wandoan Local Winner Emily Blackley. Pic: Emily Blackley

Here’s the full list of winners from the Wandoan Photo Challenge 2021:

Open Class Small Town, Big Country:

1st Place – David Wilson

2nd Place – Emily Blackley

3rd Place – Megan McNicholl

Open Class Work – General:

1st Place – David Wilson

2nd Place – Tracee Hay

3rd Place – Tracee Hay

Open Class Work – Close-Ups:

1st Place – Diane Griffin

2nd Place – Diane Griffin

3rd Place – Tania Baker

Young Photographers Class Small Town, Big Country:

1st Place – Caitlyn Bowling

2nd Place – Ben Moore

3rd Place – Will Bowling

People’s Choice Winners:

1st Place – Tania Baker

2nd Place – David Wilson

3rd Place – Chris Cinnamon

Open Wandoan Local Winner:

Emily Blackley

Young Photographer Wandoan Local Winner:

Caitlyn Bowling

To see all the spectacular photo’s head to www.wandoanphotochallenge.com