Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Man unaccounted for as house burns

by MIKAYLA MAYOH, CAS GARVEY
20th Jan 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fire and rescue crews have arrived at the scene of a fire south of Townsville, where a set of units are fully engulfed and threatening neighbouring properties.

The property was "well involved" by fire when crews arrived, and neighbours are being evacuated for safety as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports are an elderly resident lives inside and cannot be located.

The house is well involved.
The house is well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they received a triple-0 call about 9am, with crews arriving four minutes later.

"Four crews arrived to find the building well involved, it looks like it's two flats and crews have gone in with breathing apparatus to fight the fire internally," she said

MORE TO COME.

editors picks emergency services fire emergency house fire missing person photos

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        premium_icon BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        Breaking A business in Dalby has been destroyed after a fire overnight.

        First responders lend a hand in Cecil Plains

        First responders lend a hand in Cecil Plains

        News Five volunteer first responders will be helping the Cecil Plain community while QAS...

        First there was rain, then a clean face

        premium_icon First there was rain, then a clean face

        News After vowing not to shave until it rained, Scott Loughnan is once again sporting a...

        Little girls with big hearts helping out our heroes

        Little girls with big hearts helping out our heroes

        News Larissa Finlay and her daughters Olivia and Jayde are making wildlife printed...