First look at Australia’s mega Amazon warehouse

by James O’Doherty
30th Jun 2020 3:43 PM
Western Sydney will become home to Amazon's first robotic distribution centre in the Southern Hemisphere, which will start delivering packages from next year.

The facility, measuring in at the size of 22 rugby fields, will support 1,500 advanced manufacturing jobs when it opens on 2021.

Artist impression of Amazon's new western Sydney facility.
Artist impression of Amazon's new western Sydney facility.


Construction has already begun, with 700 tradies employed to build the site.

"When this site is completed, it will also be the largest warehouse in all of Australia, Amazon country manager Matt Furlong said.

"It will enable us to house up to 11 million items ranging from toys and electronics to consumables, clothing, home goods, sporting equipment, and everything in between."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the centre will help support western Sydney and the aerotropolis project.

"Western Sydney has become and will become the advanced manufacturing capital of the nation," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian with Amazon's Country Manager Matt Furlong showcasing one of the Amazon Robots at the Sydney construction site. Picture: Dean Lewins
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian with Amazon's Country Manager Matt Furlong showcasing one of the Amazon Robots at the Sydney construction site. Picture: Dean Lewins

 

What the complex will look like upon completion.
What the complex will look like upon completion.
A look at the current construction at the Oakdale West Industrial Estate.
A look at the current construction at the Oakdale West Industrial Estate.

