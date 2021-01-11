Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Interstate travel: Where Brisbane can and can't go

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Jan 2021 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
The Northern Territory’s chief health officer Hugh Heggie on Monday revoked Greater Brisbane’s hotspot status. Picture: Che Chorley
The Northern Territory’s chief health officer Hugh Heggie on Monday revoked Greater Brisbane’s hotspot status. Picture: Che Chorley

Travellers from Brisbane will be allowed to return to the Northern Territory as of Monday morning after the city's hotspot status was revoked.

As of 11am, residents from Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay and Redlands council areas are able to enter the NT.

The chief health officer's decision to revoke the status comes after Queensland recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Brisbane will come out of lockdown at 6pm on Monday night after three days, in what was an attempt to stop any spread of the UK variant of the virus throughout the community.

The lockdown was imposed after a hotel quarantine worker contracted the highly contagious mutation.

On Friday, a number of states and territories labelled Brisbane a hotspot.

Western Australia has indicated the state will have to pass a 28-day run of no community transmission before its hard border closure is relaxed.

Victoria continues to label Brisbane a "red zone" with visitors barred from entering the state.

The Northern Territory still considers Greater Sydney a hotspot.

Originally published as First jurisdiction revokes Brisbane hotspot status

More Stories

border closure coronavirus coronavirus qld editors picks travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        Premium Content Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        News Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days at pools across the region. Here’s when and where:

        Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        Premium Content Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        News Here’s when you can expect the free Darling Downs Health women’s mobile clinic to...

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must...

        News FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from January 2, must isolate...

        Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        Premium Content Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        News UPDATED: Here’s a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters in...