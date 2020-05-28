First ground breaks on Recovery Package projects

COUNCIL recently awarded the first contracts for footpath and gravel re-sheeting works across the region, with contractors already getting work underway at several locations.

Council Spokesperson for Works and Technical Services Councillor George Moore said works had already commenced in Dalby, Chinchilla, Meandarra and Flinton.

“We’re serious about supporting our local community and securing and creating jobs through our massive recovery package, and it’s great to see works already underway across the region,” Cr Moore said.

“Thanks to THS Concreting, footpath upgrades are underway along Zeller Street in Chinchilla, with the construction of new footpaths and kerb ramps starting from Beutel Street and connecting with existing pathway near Dorney Street.

“Works are also planned to commence this week along Nicholson Street, Dalby by New State Builders, as well as the Dillon and George Street footpath projects in Meandarra by Connors Concreting.

‘Gravel re-sheeting works have also commenced in the Flinton area following the recent appointment of Kerwick’s Earthworks to undertake the works.”

Cr Moore said the first round of footpath and gravel re-sheeting works were part of a much larger program to energise the economy and provide certainty to local contractors and deliver important community infrastructure.

“These works are just the beginning of our wider rollout of upgrade works across the region, with further contracts to be awarded over coming months to guide our community though this unprecedented time,” he said.

“The Accelerated Infrastructure Program also includes important upgrades to a range of community facilities across the region, and we look forward to announcing the commencement or more works very soon.”

For the full list of projects visit Council’s website https://www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/recovery/our-projects/.