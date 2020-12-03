Menu
FILE PHOTO: There is a bushfire burning at Kogan on the Western Downs.
Firies battling 500m-wide fire front in scrubby terrain

Matthew Newton
3rd Dec 2020 1:42 PM
Fire crews are rushing to a large vegetation fire that’s burning in a south-westerly direction in the vicinity of the Darling Downs Power Station.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had arrived on scene to find a fire front of approximately 500m travelling in a south-westerly direction from around the Kumbarilla Ln and Grahams Rd area at Kogan.

The spokeswoman said more crews were on the way.

There are estimates the fire is around 100-200 acres in size.

