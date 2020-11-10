Kitten stuck in the wall rescued by firefighter

Firefighters had a change of pace from battling blazes with a hi-tech kitten rescue taking place in Sydney's south west over the weekend.

Fire and Rescue NSW performed the delicate operation after meowing was heard from inside the walls of a suburban Bankstown home.

Crews had to use thermal imaging cameras to find the kitten before cutting a hole in the wall and rescuing the cat.

Thermal imaging was used to pinpoint the kitten’s location.

The curious ginger inside the walls.

Residents of the home can’t understand how the feline became trapped.

Freed!

An FRNSW spokeswoman said the animal is happy and healthy.

"On Saturday afternoon the homeowners called the local station at Bankstown after hearing a meowing sound from inside the walls for more than a day," she said.

"The crew went around and they had to use special tools to find the kitten and take him out of the wall.

"It only took them around 20 minutes to save the cat and when the homeowners saw the stray animal they decided they would adopt it and keep it as a pet."

Neither firefighters nor the residents were sure how the cat managed to get in between the walls.

FRNSW posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook with plenty of wellwishers glad the animal was rescued safely.

"Great work avoiding a catastrophe, glad the little kitty is OK," Emma Howard Barron said.

"Good news! How is the kitty now? Is it feline fine?," John Tarrant wrote.

The kitten is healthy and happy after the ordeal.

The homeowners say they will adopt the cat.



Originally published as Fireys rescue kitten in wall during hi-tech operation