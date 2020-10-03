Firey’s rape ‘robbed’ victim of career

Andrew Dadley, a former top official, was found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi

A woman raped in her own home by a former top firefighter has told a court the traumatic incident destroyed her career, robbing her of a dream to be a role model for women in emergency services.

Andrew Thomas Dadley, 46, faces jail time after being convicted by a jury of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault at a trial in July.

Dadley sexually assaulted his former work colleague while she was in a "dreamlike state" after she invited him to stay in a spare room at her Sydney unit following a staff Christmas party in December 2016.

The firefighter of 20 years pleaded not guilty to both charges and was cleared of a second count of sexual intercourse without consent, alleged to have taken place on the same night.

Dadley’s victim said the attack left her paralysed with fear. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi

On Friday his victim, who cannot be named, told the District Court in a statement read on her behalf the attack left her feeling paralysed with fear in her own home.

"This incident had fractured every part of my existence," she said.

The mother said she considered herself a "pioneer" in her field as one of the few female firefighters in the ranks when she joined and had dreams of moving up the ladder to pave the way for others.

Now she no longer trusts anyone and fears returning to a high-stakes environment where a person's reputation proceeds them, noting Dadley's connections in the profession.

"I'm approaching my 20th year anniversary as a firefighter, but my career has been robbed of me," she said.

The firefighter’s legal team is exploring an appeal. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

During the trial Dadley denied that any sexual acts took place and told the court he was woken by the woman yelling at and hitting him.

It was alleged the Wahroonga man twice raped the woman, across two separate rooms, and touched her vagina while she was barely conscious.

The jury found only the second sexual assault, which included the indecent touching, was supported by the evidence.

He has spent no time in custody since the incident almost four years ago and remains on bail ahead of his sentencing this month.

Dadley was flanked by his wife and friends throughout the trial. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

His barrister Matthew Johnston SC told the court draft documents had already been drawn up as his legal team explores a potential appeal to the Supreme Court ahead of his client's sentence date this month.

Crown prosecutor Talitha Hennessy said the assault was an "opportunistic offence" and there was no evidence to suggest it was planned.

She accepted Mr Johnston's submission that jail would "toll heavily" on a man who had lost two of his children and was close to his wife and many supporters.

Judge Deborah Sweeney will sentence Dadley on October 29.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Firey's rape 'robbed' victim of career