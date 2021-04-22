Fireys dress in safety gear to clean up hazardous chemical spill
Firefighters have dressed in splash suits and breathing gear as they work to contain a chemical spill at Ducklo.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a small amount of a hazardous material was leaking from a trailer after a prime moved crashed into a fence on Ducklo School Road, about 9am.
Paramedics has transported the male truck driver to the Dalby Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained a minor head injury.
They will remain at the crash site to assist firefighters with the clean-up.
A QFES scientific team is yet to confirm the chemical.
Motorists should avoid the area.
