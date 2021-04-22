Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to contain a chemical spill at Ducklo.
Fireys dress in safety gear to clean up hazardous chemical spill

Michael Nolan
22nd Apr 2021 10:11 AM
Firefighters have dressed in splash suits and breathing gear as they work to contain a chemical spill at Ducklo.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a small amount of a hazardous material was leaking from a trailer after a prime moved crashed into a fence on Ducklo School Road, about 9am.

Paramedics has transported the male truck driver to the Dalby Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained a minor head injury.

They will remain at the crash site to assist firefighters with the clean-up.

A QFES scientific team is yet to confirm the chemical.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Originally published as Fireys dress in safety gear to clean up hazardous chemical spill

