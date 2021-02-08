Firefighters rush to late night house blaze in Chinchilla

UP IN FLAMES: Paramedics responded to a house fire on Heeney Street and Hypatia Street in Chinchilla on February 7. Picture: Facebook

Emergency services rushed to rescue an elderly man after his house caught fire on Sunday night in Chinchilla.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews attended the blaze on Heeney St and Hypatia St on February 7 about 9.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man in his 80s for smoke inhalation, however he was not required to be transported to hospital.

Fire crews stayed until about 11.45pm to dampen the hot spots of the fire.

Investigators will travel to Chinchilla today to determine the cause of the fire.