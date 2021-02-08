Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UP IN FLAMES: Paramedics responded to a house fire on Heeney Street and Hypatia Street in Chinchilla on February 7. Picture: Facebook
UP IN FLAMES: Paramedics responded to a house fire on Heeney Street and Hypatia Street in Chinchilla on February 7. Picture: Facebook
News

Firefighters rush to late night house blaze in Chinchilla

Sam Turner
8th Feb 2021 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services rushed to rescue an elderly man after his house caught fire on Sunday night in Chinchilla.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews attended the blaze on Heeney St and Hypatia St on February 7 about 9.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man in his 80s for smoke inhalation, however he was not required to be transported to hospital.

Fire crews stayed until about 11.45pm to dampen the hot spots of the fire.

Investigators will travel to Chinchilla today to determine the cause of the fire.

chinchilla house fire qas qfes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over child abduction

        Premium Content Man charged over child abduction

        News A man has been charged over the snatching of a little boy from a Brisbane home while he was sleeping. The boy has been reunited with his family and is ‘all good’.

        Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Premium Content Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Crime Qld set to change youth bail laws amid deaths of innocent bystanders

        REVEALED: Gas industry’s troubling year during 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gas industry’s troubling year during 2020

        News Data has revealed gas production in Australia’s largest electricity grid fell by 19...

        Rural fireys issue warning as bushfire season approaches

        Premium Content Rural fireys issue warning as bushfire season approaches

        News The Rural Fire Service has urged south west Queensland residents to prepare for the...