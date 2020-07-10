Firey burdened by ‘horrific scenes’ finds solace in art

Turning scrap metal into "loveable artworks" has relieved a Coast firefighter from the heavy burden left by witnessing serious accidents.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service firefighter Matthew Mohr, who protected Caloundra and Peregian in the recent bushfires, started making artworks from recycled materials roughly five years ago.

The boiler maker by trade said he found solace in creating his artworks.

"I'm based at the Beerwah Fire Station and unfortunately we attend some pretty horrific scenes and making the artworks helps me process what we go to and what we see, it's my outlet," he said.

"I couldn't sleep one night, and I went down to the shed and started making something and that mentally helped me, so I've been doing it since."

A Dinosaur made by Matthew Mohr. Picture: Contributed.

Mr Mohr used the ocean as inspiration for many of his artworks and recently completed a 3m great white shark.

He said he loves making artworks for Coast charities including Mix FM's Give Me Five for Kids.

"I make things and have a little auction on my Facebook and whatever I sell it for goes straight to the charity," Mr Mohr said.

"It helps me mentally and it's good to know that I'm helping someone else through helping me.

"As a firey we help a lot of people and it's good to know that I can continue doing that after I get home as well."

More of Mr Mohr's artworks can be viewed on the Matthew James Metal Arts Facebook page.