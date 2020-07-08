Firearms stolen during Western Downs crime spree

STOLEN: Police have revealed the latest home targeted in Chinchilla had firearms stolen. Pic: Supplied

STOLEN: Police have revealed the latest home targeted in Chinchilla had firearms stolen. Pic: Supplied

AS HOMES continue to be broken into within the Chinchilla district, police have revealed the latest home targeted had firearms stolen.

Acting Officer in Charge at the Chinchilla police station sergeant Chris Mitchell said an unoccupied property on Auburn Rd was reported broken into on July 7.

“Unfortunately, there has been a firearm-related theft,” sergeant Mitchell said.

Sgt Mitchell said the offenders gained access into the home by using a ‘jimmy bar’ to force open a door.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it is unknown exactly when the property was broken into as the residents had been away since the June 27.

Another unoccupied home was reported broken into yesterday when the resident returned home after working away for months.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the home on Walton St in Meandarra had been unoccupied since January 1.

The spokeswoman said several items were stolen but was unable to confirm the particulars of the items taken.

Just four days prior on Friday, July 3, another unoccupied house was broken into on Wood St in Chinchilla.

The house sitter reported the incident to police on Saturday, July 4.

A Queensland Police spokesman said, “it looks like entry was gained through the window, they have removed the flyscreen,” he said.

As Chinchilla continues the be plagued by property crime it is essential that residents double check their doors, windows, and vehicles are locked securely.

Queensland Crime Statistics show since January, there has been 43 unlawful entry’s committed in Chinchilla.

Police urge community members to come forward if they see or have seen any suspicious activities, by calling 131 444.