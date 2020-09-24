Fire investigators on scene to determine Roma home blaze

Aftermath of blaze that ripped through Wyndham St home in Roma.

ROMA firefighters battled in the early hours of this morning to contain a blaze at a Wyndham St home.

Just after 5am three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews, two ambulance services and police were called to the scene to find the house completely engulfed.

Lieutenant David Jones said there was not much crews could do to save the home so their focus was to ensure everyone was safe and that surrounding structures did not alight.

Officer in Charge of Roma Police Senior Sergeant Duane Frank said a fire started in an area of the house and the male occupant woke the female and they both escaped.

“They both have no injuries and were taken to Roma Hospital with minor smoke exhalation,” he said.

Firefighters contained the blaze in about 20 minutes but the house and one vehicle was competely destroyed and another vehicle damaged.

Sgt Frank said police forensic officers and fire investigators have been on the scene all morning to determine the nature of the incident.

“Fire investigators are on the scene with police forensic officers to examine and determine where the fire started and what may have been the cause,” he said.

“At this stage, there’s no indication of how it started.”

He praised the work of local firefighters in containing the blaze from reaching neighbouring homes.

“It was a good, quick response by the fire officers to contain and control the blaze,” he said.

“Otherwise, giving the proximity to the other houses, it could have been a lot worse.”

Similarly, Lt Jones said, “everyone worked well together, as you can see we have plenty of firefighters and as far as equipment and the team, it went really well”.

Police are encouraging people in the area who may have seen or heard anything to assist police with their investigation.

“A number of people in the area have assisted police with our inquiries,” Sgt Frank said.

“We’re encouraging people if they have seen or heard anything to contact police.”

If you have any information, call the Roma police station on 4622 9333 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.