Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight.
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight. QFES
News

Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

Michael Nolan
by
29th Dec 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE destroyed a home in St George's main street overnight. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the blaze at 8.30pm after a member of the public reported fire spilling from a roof-top air conditioning unit. 

They arrived to find the home in flames.

The crews worked until midnight but were unable to save the home. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat a woman in her 40s for smoke inhalation.

They transported her to the St George Hospital in a stable condition. 

Fire investigators will return to the scene - at the corner of Victoria and Church Sts - this morning to determine a cause. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was treated as non-suspicious. 

fire house fire queensland fire and emergency services st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Riot breaks out at house party

      Riot breaks out at house party
      • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

        Crime Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times.

        Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        premium_icon Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        Sport Footy teams have dwindled in regions but sport spirit lives on.

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        News A local personal trainer offers her advice on getting your fitness and confidence...