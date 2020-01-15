Fire destroys Tallebudgera home
POLICE are investigating after fire ripped through a Tallebudgera home in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called to the Trees St residence at 1.49am, and arrived to find a single-storey brick building already well involved.
All occupants had left the home but firefighters confirmed it had suffered "complete structural collapse".
A Queensland Fire Services representative has confirmed their officers didn't believe it was suspicious, however a cause is yet to be established.
Police have now declared a crime scene and will investigate today.