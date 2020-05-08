Menu
Fire damages Queensland Freemasons building

Alexia Austin
by
8th May 2020 9:02 AM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services, joined by police and ambulance, attended a fire call at the Miles Masonic Lodge this morning.

Originally reported as a fire at the lodge on Dawson St, one fire crew was dispatched at 4.40am.

On reaching the scene, they found a small fire near the front door of the lodge.

The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes and police arrived just after 5am.

The fire crew conducted a check inside the building, but found the only damage was to the front door.

A police investigation continues. 

