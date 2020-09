FIRE BURNING: A small grass fire has broken on on Gormleys Rd Chinchilla. Picture: Peta McEachern

TWO fire crews are on scene at a grass fire that has erupted a few kilometres outside Chinchilla.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said crews arrived about 3.35pm to reports of a vegetation fire on Gormleys Rd.

Emergency services are on scene at a bushfire near Chinchilla. Picture: Peta McEachern

The fire is approximately 50m x 15m in size, and is currently being contained.

More to come.