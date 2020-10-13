Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAKING: Four fire crews rushed to a fire in the roof of a home 40km outside of Dalby. Pic: Supplied
BREAKING: Four fire crews rushed to a fire in the roof of a home 40km outside of Dalby. Pic: Supplied
News

Fire crews rush to a house fire caused by insulation

Peta McEachern
13th Oct 2020 12:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CONCERNED residents fled their home on Kents Rd in Jimbour, as soon as they smelt smoke.

The property, 40km northwest of Dalby, had an electrical fire start in the roof when sparks from wiring caught nearby insulation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the first of four fire crews arrived on the scene at 8.55am, Tuesday, October 13.

“There was a smell of smoke coming from the roof space,” she said.

“The (small) fire was caused by sparking wires.”

The spokeswoman said an electrician was contacted to deal with the faulty wires.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on standby, but “no one required treatment”.

jimbour house queensland fire and emergency serice queensland rural fire services

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Premium Content Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Employment We can reveal the 90,000 jobs, by region, that are waiting to be filled as the Australian employment market slowly recovers from the shock of COVID-19.

        GALLERY: Every pic taken at ‘Pink Up Your Town’ bra hanging

        Premium Content GALLERY: Every pic taken at ‘Pink Up Your Town’ bra hanging

        News THE women of Miles rallied behind breast cancer survivors and their families at the...

        RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car

        Premium Content RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car

        News WHEN Chinchilla police pulled over a middle-aged man leaving the RSL they got more...