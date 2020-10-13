Fire crews rush to a house fire caused by insulation

BREAKING: Four fire crews rushed to a fire in the roof of a home 40km outside of Dalby. Pic: Supplied

CONCERNED residents fled their home on Kents Rd in Jimbour, as soon as they smelt smoke.

The property, 40km northwest of Dalby, had an electrical fire start in the roof when sparks from wiring caught nearby insulation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the first of four fire crews arrived on the scene at 8.55am, Tuesday, October 13.

“There was a smell of smoke coming from the roof space,” she said.

“The (small) fire was caused by sparking wires.”

The spokeswoman said an electrician was contacted to deal with the faulty wires.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on standby, but “no one required treatment”.