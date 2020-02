TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain a fire that started in a hay shed at the Teys Australia feedlot at Moraby, west of Condamine.

The fire started shortly after 7am.

A QFES spokeswoman said staff and fireys were using machinery to remove as many hay bails as possible for the shed.

"They are trying to save the shed," she said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come.