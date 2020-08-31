Menu
Fire breaks out at Brisbane jail

by Thomas Chamberlin and Elise Williams
31st Aug 2020 1:40 PM
A fire has broken out at the state's remand centre, Arthur Gorrie jail, in Wacol.

The fire started about 10.30am. Three fire crews arrived on scene around 11.20am and the blaze was extinguished just after midday, according to officers.

The fire was in a unit of the jail but it's unclear where it was or how it started.

The remand centre houses more than 1000 prisoners and is currently on Stage 4 restrictions which means an entire lockdown.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the jail and officers from Brisbane jail were also asked to provide help.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson, the fire was extinguished within minutes and all crews left the scene by midday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Queensland Corrective Services and the Queensland Police Service have been contacted for comment.

