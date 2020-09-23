FIRE BAN: Open fires to be prohibited in southwest

SOUTHWEST FIRE BAN: Residents in Toowoomba, Southern Downs, Goondiwindi, Western Downs, Maranoa, Murweh, Quilpie, Bulloo, Paroo and Balonne will have to adhere to an impending fire ban starting on September 24. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

A FIRE ban will be imposed at midnight tonight in response to the growing risk of bushfires throughout Queensland.

Residents in the Toowoomba, Southern Downs, Goondiwindi, Western Downs, Maranoa, Murweh, Quilpie, Bulloo, Paroo and Balonne Local Government Areas will be affected by the fire ban, starting at 12.01am on September 24.

Under a local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

It may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.59pm on Monday, September 28.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found here.