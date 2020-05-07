Financial service expanded to ease COVID-19 business concerns

FREE advice is now on hand for rural business owners concerned about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Armed with extra funding, the Rural Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland has expanded its operations during this difficult time, and is offering extra financial counselling to small and medium businesses in their areas.

RFCSSQ CEO Jenny Whip said right now, businesses are coming in to a point of great stress with the pandemic throwing new challenges their way, but there is no need to face it alone.

“Our clients are either experiencing financial hardship and recognise a stress point looming and come to us ready overcome challenges in their rural or small businesses,” Ms Whip said.

“The additional funding for small business financial counselling expands our existing team and allows us to locate counsellors in more locations and improve the number of businesses we support.”

A new hotline and national website have been added to the service in a bid to extend its reach with rural businesses, complementing the excising local phone line and regional website.

Ms Whip said it is all about increasing accessibility for the clients, who with the new site and hotline, will be able to find the counsellor closest to them.

“This new website and hotline is another tool to assist struggling rural and regional businesses to find us easily,” she said.

“It’s an advantage for all regions to work together under this new national framework.

“We can collectively promote the service across Australia which helps introduce the service to producers and business owners in need and we’re improving our networks which allows quicker support for clients.”

The RFCSSQ is one of eleven Rural Financial Counselling Services across Australia; the national RFCS network is funded by Federal and State Governments to deliver financial counselling programs to primary producers and small businesses.

To find out more about the network or the RFCS program, call 1300 771 741 or 07 46 22 5500, visit www.rfcsnetwork.com.au or www.rfcssq.org.au or email admin@rfcssq.org.au.