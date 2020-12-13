Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
News

FINALLY: There’s good news for Fraser Island

Stuart Fast
13th Dec 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QFES has announced good news for Fraser Island.

In a Facebook post, QFES said "with the help of welcome rainfall and massive response from our crews … the fire is now contained."

"QFES today is handing back control of the fire to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, but our crews will remain on the ground patrolling to ensure the community remains safe."

They thanked the local community, QPWS and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation for their help in battling the blaze.

The announcement comes after the Fraser Coast experienced a second lot of rainfall this week, helping combat the fire on the island.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island fraser island fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online platform

        Premium Content Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online...

        News THE region’s arts community will venture into the virtual world to deliver an innovative new online platform to celebrate local artists.

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        Farming communities set to receive economic boost

        Premium Content Farming communities set to receive economic boost

        News RURAL and regional economies are set to benefit from a $64,000 economic boost prior...

        Child and three others hospitalised after Warrego rollover

        Premium Content Child and three others hospitalised after Warrego rollover

        News FOUR patients were transported to hospital after their car crashed and rolled on...