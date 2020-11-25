HUNDREDS of votes were cast in a poll to determine the finalists for Chinchilla's best childcare educators for 2020.

Seven determined and hardworking people were chosen by our readers during our hunt for the best kindy teacher in our area.

The Chinchilla News had a chat with six of our finalists on why they think they were chosen, and how much they love their role in the community.

Our readers now have a chance to cast their final votes for the top seven Chinchilla childcare educators for 2020.

Cast your votes as soon as you can, because this poll will close at 9am on Friday, November 27.

Check out their profiles, and cast your votes below:

Reader poll FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020 Anna Guscott: Christian College Kindy

Stevie Gyemore: Murilla Day Care Kindy

Leanne Grimes: Murilla Kindergarten

Erica Whittle: Busy Bees

Lyndell Mittelstadt: Busy Bees

Megan Dolling: Busy Bees

Liz Klease – Home Day Care Vote View Results

Anna Guscott: Christian College Kindy

FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020.

Ever since volunteering at a children's event as a teenager, Anna Guscott knew she wanted to work in childcare.

The 37-year-old said she loved working with young children, that their enthusiasm for learning, and the joy they bring to daily life makes everyday fun and worthwhile.

"Everyday there is something new and different, it's great," she said.

Teaching children from the ages of three to five, Ms Guscott said play may seem like a lot of fun, but it's taken very seriously.

Ms Guscott said the great relationship she has with her children and their parents may point to why she was nominated for Chinchilla's best childcare educator.

"It's really flattering, it's been a tough year, so it's nice to be recognised," she said.

Stevie Gyemore: Murilla Day Care Kindy

FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020.

Completing her Bachelor of Education in 2016, Stevie Gyemore said she realised early on in her studies that she wanted to work with young minds.

"It was prefect for me… it's brilliant getting the opportunity to work with children at that age, and getting them ready for prep is important," she said.

The Miles born-and-bred 23-year-old said she was surprised about her nomination, and said it may have something to do with they way she integrates play and learning seamlessly.

"A lot of parents say they don't want their child playing all day, we make sure we get that mix just right," she said.

Leanne Grimes: Murilla Kindergarten

FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020.

The Miles community has trusted Leanne Grimes with the development and care of their children for a decade, so it was no surprise parents turned up in droves to vote for her as one of the Chinchilla district's top childcare educator.

Working with young children since leaving school at 16, Ms Grimes said her favourite thing about working in childcare is helping kids realise their potential and watching them grow into their own unique person.

"Some of the kids I used to teach have had their own children, and now I'm teaching them - it's great," she said.

Excited and grateful to be nominated, Ms Grimes said the close relationship she has with parents and children may be the reason why so many votes rolled in for her.

Erica Whittle: Busy Bees

FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020.

Working in Chinchilla since April after moving from Dalby, Busy Bees service manager Erica Whittle has fit right in at the kindergarten - stealing the hearts of children and parents alike.

The 38-year-old started out as a primary school teacher, although once she started working in childcare, she said she's never looked back.

"The kids really love learning, so I don't need to convince them," she joked.

"I fell in love with it… it's very people orientated work which is great, people come first."

Mrs Grimes said helping children learn at a fundamental age is rewarding, and that the curriculum focuses on children's social and emotional wellbeing before academic which is vital to their overall wellbeing.

Lyndell Mittelstadt: Busy Bees

FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020.

Growing up in a large family, Lyndell Mittelstadt, said she was always the first to put her hand up for babysitting gigs.

The 25-year-old said she has always had a passion for childcare, and said being able to watch children learn new things, and grow is an incredible feeling.

Ms Mittelstadt said it was a nice surprise to be nominated by parents.

"I'd like to thank the community for their compassion and support," she said.

Megan Dolling: Busy Bees

FINALISTS: Vote for Chinchilla's best childcare educator 2020.

With a passion for childcare since an early age, Megan Dolling said her family always knew she would work in the industry.

The 19-year-old said she loves her job because she gets to be a part of children's lives when they make their first milestones.

"It's pretty special, you get to see them crawl, or take their first steps, and their whole face just lights up," she said.

Ms Dolling said she was shocked when she found out she had been nominated for Chinchilla's best childcare educator.

"I'm just very appreciative for all the nominations, I really just love what I do, and at times it can be tough."