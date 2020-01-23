Finalists announced for 2020 QMAs

QUEENSLAND'S best known musicians and next generation stars will go head-to-head at the annual Queensland Music Awards (QMAs), which helped launch the careers of big name stars including Amy Shark.

Announced today, finalists for the 2020 QMAs, to be held for the first time at The Fortitude Music Hall in March, include success stories The Jungle Giants, Cub Sport, DZ Deathrays, Katie Noonan, WAAX, and The Kite String Tangle.

Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, fronted by Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, are finalists in four categories at the 2020 Queensland Music Award. Photo: Russell Shakespeare

Leading the list is Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, fronted by Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, who are finalists in four categories - Blues/Roots, indigenous, Pop and Regional - while fellow regional artist Greta Stanley is up for three awards.

The Pop category might prove to be the trickiest to conquer, with four well-known artists, Busby Marou, Cub Sport, IVEY and The Jungle Giants, all finalists.

At last year's ceremony, Gold Coast success Amy Shark said her win in 2016 was a pivotal moment in her career.

Dan Baker, Harry Phillips, Hope D and Jaguar Jonze are the four finalists for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship - an accolade previously awarded to the likes of Sam Hales from the Jungle Giants, Jeremy Neale and Jaimee Fryer from Pool Shop.

Cairns musician Greta Stanley is up for three awards including the singer-songwriter award. Photo: Brendan Radke

It will be a particularly big year for Jaguar Jonze, who will also be competing at Eurovision - Australia Decides on Gold Coast next month along with artists such as Vanessa Amorosi, Montaigne and Didirri.

Confidential can reveal Thelma Plum and Miiesha will join Cub Sport, Busby Marou, Jaguar Jonze and Order Sixty6 with live performances.

The inaugural Emerging Artist of the Year Award, championing Queensland's breakout stars, will also be handed out on the night.

The finalists were selected after months of deliberation by more than 100 Australian and international music industry figures.

The QMAs will be held Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, March 3.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Jaguar Jonze will perform at the QMAs where she is also a finalist for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship

2020 QUEENSLAND MUSIC AWARDS FINALISTS

Blues / Roots

Bobby Alu

Busby Marou

Emma Bosworth

Leanne Tennant

Country

Brad Butcher

Hayley Marsten

Megan Cooper

Oh Harlow

Electronic / Dance

Golden Vessel

Güs

Holiday Party

The Kite String Tangle

Heavy

A Somerset Parade

Being Jane Lane

DZ Deathays

Osaka Punch

Hip Hop / Rap

Carmouflage Rose

Nerve

Order Sixty6

Ozi Jarel

Indigenous

Busby Marou

Luke Daniel Peacock

Mau Power

Project 62

Jazz

Milton Man Gogh

Sean Foran

Sophie Min & James Sherlock

The View From Madelines Couch

Pop

Busby Marou

Cub Sport

IVEY

Jungle Giants

Brisbane band Cub Sport are finalists in the pop category and will perform at the ceremony

Rock

Eliza & The Delusionals

High Tropics

Moreton

WAAX

Schools

Charlie Darling

HANNI

Jacob Beirman

Toby Hobart

Singer Songwriter / Folk

Asha Jefferies

Greta Stanley

Jaguar Jonze

Moreton

Soul / Funk / R'n'B

First Beige

MiCCY

Miiesha

Pink Matter

World Music

Katie Noonan

Matt Hsu's Orchestra

MZAZA

Tibet2Timbuk2

Katie Noonan is a finalist in the world category. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Regional

Busby Marou

DVNA

Greta Stanley

Leanne Tennant

Remote

Ella Hartwig

Miiesha

Nine Year Sister

Peter Salata

Video

The Kite String Tangle

Regurgitator

Moreton

Greta Stanley

Billy Thorpe Scholarship

Dan Baker, Townsville

Harry Phillips, Brisbane

Hope D, Brisbane

Jaguar Jonze, Brisbane