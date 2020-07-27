Menu
A US Marine part of the final wave arrives at RAAF Base Darwin and undergoes COVID-19 testing on Friday, before being transported to his quarantine quarters. Picture: Sarah Marshall
News

Final wave of US Marines arrive in Darwin, await results

by Natasha Emeck
27th Jul 2020 7:25 AM
THE final wave of US Marines has landed in Darwin, with results of their COVID-19 tests still pending.

Bridget Glynn, a spokeswoman for the US Marines in Darwin, said a contingent of about 200 Marines had arrived by plane at RAAF Base Darwin on Friday, bringing the total number of arrivals to 1200.

"The Marines underwent biosecurity testing and were tested for COVID-19 before being transported to their quarantine quarters," she said.

The final wave of US Marines arrive at RAAF Base Darwin. Picture: Sarah Marshall
She said the results of those tests were still pending.

"All Marines went straight to their quarantine facilities from arrival and will remain there for 14 days to ensure the health and safety of the local community," she said.

"MRF-D continues to work closely with NT Health and the ADF to ensure we are strictly following all health and safety measures."

It comes after a 21-year-old part of the US Marines' third wave of arrivals tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

He is currently being cared for at Royal Darwin Hospital.

 

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Final wave of US Marines arrive in Darwin, await COVID test results

