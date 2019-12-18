Final step made to open Australia’s largest wind farms

THE final step towards the completion of one of Australia's largest wind farms, based in the Darling Downs, has been taken and moves to officially open the farm have been set in motion.

On December 6, the LCR Renewable Energy Team delivered the final component to the Coopers Gap Wind Farm, which once completed will be one of the largest wind farms in Australia.

Coopers Gap Wind Farm is owned by the Powering Australian Renewables Fund (PARF).

This marks a major achievement for the project, and represents a significant milestone.

LCR Group are to be congratulated for their professionalism and commitment to safety in ensuring the timely delivery of each and every component.

With each of the 123 turbines being made up of 10 components, there was a total of 1,658 components making their way from the Port of Brisbane to the Coopers Gap site.

It has been a massive logistical exercise.

The total transport travelled in kilometres, which includes pilot vehicles, police escorts, steerers and trucks, to get these components from the Port to site was 3,630,510 kms.

This project has been supported by the Queensland Police Service and the Department of Transport and Main Roads and has seen many learnings and efficiencies that will pave the way for future major projects.

Lance MacManus, Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) Energy & Infrastructure General Manager said, "it has been great to work with AGL, GE and Catcon to deliver the first wind farm in the region."

"They have set a high standard around local content and engagement and TSBE have worked with them to identify local suppliers."

"The final delivery of components to site by LCR group is a big milestone and also means the heavy components are off the road for the holiday traffic."

"We look forward to continuing to work with the team as construction of the remaining towers and site work will continue into 2020."

Brian McEvoy, AGL, Coopers Gap Wind Farm Project Director agrees, and said "it has been a mammoth task to ensure the safe and timely delivery of over 1,600 components, and I would like to thank LCR group for their expertise in undertaking this element of the project."

"We currently have over 40 turbines generating electricity in to the grid, and will continue construction of the remaining turbines with continued focus on safety and community."

"A sincere thank you to the local community for their understanding and patience."