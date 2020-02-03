Final pieces in prosecution puzzle for Suzi Taylor

The final pieces of evidence in the prosecution brief against covergirl turned reality TV star Suzi Taylor will be received within weeks, a court has heard.

The final pieces of evidence in the prosecution brief against covergirl turned reality TV star Suzi Taylor will be received within weeks, a court has heard.

FORMER covergirl Suzi Taylor's prosecution brief of evidence on extortion, deprivation of liberty and assault charges is complete, except for bank statements and a forensic mobile phone examination report, which are to be added within weeks, a court has heard.

In the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning prosecutors told Magistrate Anthony Gett that the bank statements and a "Cellebrite report" of a mobile phone was yet to be handed over in the prosecution brief.

Prosecutors told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions handed over the brief - minus the bank statements and Cellebrite report - to the mother-of-three from New Farm's then lawyers, Legal Aid, on January 31.

Taylor's lawyer Demi Quadrio from Gatenby Criminal Lawyers told the court she had not yet received the brief of evidence, but expected to receive it within the next month

Taylor, 49, aka Suellen Jan Taylor, has since retained Gatenby Criminal lawyers.

Today's mention of Taylor's case relates to nine charges including extortion, deprivation of liberty and assault for allegedly holding a 33 year old online date against his will and forcing him to hand over money after he refused to pay for sex on October 30.

Her co-accused and Taylor's "flatmate" Ali Ebrahimi also had his case mentioned in court today.

Both of their cases are due to return to court on February 24.

Taylor's successful Supreme Court bail bid late last year heard that her alleged victim told police he was tied up with a phone charging cable by Ebrahimi and then "beaten" by Taylor and Ebrahimi as they demanded he hand over the PIN to his phone so they could withdraw money from his online bank account.

According to the police statement of alleged facts filed in Brisbane Supreme Court, the man, who alleged he met Taylor on Tinder and Plenty of Fish, told police Taylor said to Elbrahimi: "No he isn't going anywhere, he has been here hours now. I have bills to pay, I have Rebels and bikies coming to my house chasing me for money, so I am not letting him go until I get my money."

The man told police that Taylor said, "You owe me $500," to which he replied, "Absolutely no way do I owe you $500."

He alleges Ebrahimi later withdrew $950 from his bank account by using his card and PIN at an automatic teller machine at the New Farm IGA supermarket after Ebrahimi alleged threatened: "You better make sure this number is correct. If I come back here and it's not the right number you're dead", according to the man's statement to police filed in the Supreme Court.

Taylor earlier told the Supreme Court she was left bloodied and bruised after she was violently attacked by another inmate during her "harrowing" time behind bars.