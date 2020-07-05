Final nail in the coffin: Seibold must go

Brisbane's board should call an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss sacking Anthony Seibold after the Broncos inexplicably crashed to their sixth consecutive defeat against the lowly Warriors in Gosford.

The Broncos board have pledged unqualified support for Seibold but the coach must now be in the firing line after Brisbane blew a 10-0 lead to lose 26-16 to a Warriors team that are low on troops and stranded in Australia.

Without a win in 106 days, the Broncos finally looked to have snapped their five-game losing streak when they led 10-6 at half-time and 16-12 with 24 minutes to go.

Payne Haas makes a charge for the Broncos. Picture: Getty Images

But in a drama-charged final quarter, the Warriors came alive, scoring three tries in a 10-minute fightback to snatch a stunning victory and leave the Broncos in crisis in the bottom three.

Shattered Broncos skipper Alex Glenn and halfback Brodie Croft burst into tears at full-time.

Based on this latest debacle, Seibold should resign.

And if he won't, the Broncos board have to seriously consider terminating him in the next 24 hours.

How on earth can the Broncos lose to a Warriors team that has conceded 90 points in the previous two weeks, has no full-time coach after sacking Steve Kearney and lost Kodi Nikorima in the opening five minutes?

While the Broncos tried hard, their confidence is in tatters and Seibold is not instilling enough belief and implementing the game plans required to extract the best of his troops.

The Warriors celebrate a try that added salt to the Broncos’ wounds. Picture: Getty Images

After weeks of turmoil, the Broncos needed to start with intensity and they showed genuine heart in the first half.

Tevita Pangai Jr's rampaging fifth minute charge which steamrolled Nikorima left the Warriors playmaker seeing stars and was the type of run the Broncos needed to set the early tone.

Brisbane's energy was rewarded with the opening two tries. Both times boom winger Xavier Coates rocked the Warriors, finishing a backline move in the 8th minute before intercepting a Karl Lawton pass and bolting 90 metres for a handy 10-0 lead after 27 minutes.

But the youthful Broncos team still cannot handle momentum shifts. The minute something goes against the Broncos, they struggle to reset in defence and work to stabilise and stem the flow.

The pressure keeps building on coach Anthony Seibold after another loss. Picture: Annette Dew

That was evident either side of half-time when the Warriors scored two tries in eight minutes to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 12-10 advantage.

Suddenly, alarm bells rang.

The Broncos appeared to be in control when Peta Hiku failed to defuse a towering Anthony Milford bomb, allowing Herbie Farnworth to swoop for a 16-12 lead in the 56th minute.

But with their confidence low, the Broncos lacked the conviction to nail the coffin shut.

More soft Broncos tryline defence allowed Wayde Egan (68th minute) and Ken Maumalo (73rd) to cross and when Isaiah Papali'i crashed over 90 seconds from full-time, it plunged the dagger into the Broncos.

Now Seibold is surely a dead-man walking.

The Broncos slumped to their sixth straight defeat on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

FIVE THINGS WE LEARNT ...

1. TIME'S UP FOR SEIBS

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold should resign. Seibold said he would know if he's not the right man to lead the Broncos and six straight defeats is evidence he can't stop the rot. To lose to the depleted Warriors, who are stranded in Australia, after leading 10-0 is the final nail in the coffin. If Seibold won't walk, the Broncos board should have the courage to fire him.

2. CROFT CRUMBLES

Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft cried at full-time and it should herald his axing from the No.7 jumper. The Warriors lost Kodi Nikorima in the opening five minutes yet Croft and Anthony Milford still couldn't get the job done. Warriors half Blake Green toyed with both of them, with his 40-20 kick in the 60th minute inspiring the Warriors fightback. Croft gives Brisbane no direction.

Brodei Croft was in tears after the Broncos loss to the Warriors. Picture: Getty Images



3. TOUGH LESSON

The Broncos have to learn how to handle momentum shifts. Brisbane dominated the opening 30 minutes but lost their way before and after half-time as the Warriors posted two tries in eight minutes. The Broncos must be able to absorb pressure when the flow of the game is against them.

4. NO DISCIPLINE

Brisbane's tryline defence and general discipline is woeful. They again lost the penalty count, this time it was 6-1, and they conceded three soft tries from close range when Ignatius Paasi and Wayde Egan crashed over in the second half. Then Isaiah Papali'i brushed through some feeble defence 90 seconds from full-time to bury the Broncos.

5. COATES SHINES

Wing monster Xavier Coates was one bright spot for the Broncos. The 19-year-old evokes images of Greg Inglis with his pace and loping strides and he produced a 90-metre intercept for the second time in three weeks. He finished with 238 metres and four tackle busts and it is only a matter of time before he is a Queensland Origin player.