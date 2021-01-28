FINAL DAYS: Dalby farewells Target to make way for Kmart

The affordable trends and classic styling of Target Country will unfortunately cease as the store braces for its permanent closure.

The clothing and homewares store on Cunningham Street will close on January 30, following an announcement by its parent company Wesfarmers last May.

Up to 167 stores Australia-wide would be affected following its announcement in 2019, with up 75 Target stores shutting, while 92 others would be converted into Kmart outlets, following a review into the struggling retailer’s operations.

Dalby’s Target Country store manager Hayley Poole said there had been a mixed reaction from its customers after they were told the popular retailer would close after more than 20 years in the community.

Target Country is closing in Dalby on January 30. Picture: Sam Turner

“It’s been about half and half, some people are upset it's going, while others are excited by the prices of Kmart,” Mrs Poole said.

“You have to realise in this economy, it always comes down to money, so the cheaper Kmart stuff will go down well with a lot of people.

READ MORE:

REVEALED: Major $14 million redevelopment of MyALL107

Filipino family welcomed as region’s newest Aussie citizens

Woman nicknames paralysed dog ‘Slider’, refuses vet care



“That being said, there is still half of our customers who would love for Target to stay.”



The transition will be smooth for those employed at Target Country, with Mrs Poole saying 17 of its employees will be working at the new store Kmart hub of the 19 employed.

Of those employed are “the originals”, which is Lynda Blackmore, Karen Dixon, and Mrs Poole, who have been working at the store for 13 years, 16 years, and 10 years, respectively.

Dalby's Longstanding Target Country employees Hayley Poole, Karen Dixon and Lynda Blackmore. Picture: Sam Turner

Ms Blackmore and Ms Dixon will be transitioning to the new Kmart store while Mrs Poole will resign following the store’s closure.

“Karen and Lynda are super pumped to do something different and begin working with Kmart, but I’ll be leaving after this weekend,” Mrs Poole said.

“There’s been mixed emotions with customers and staff saying they don’t want me to go, but I feel like it’s time.

“Kmart will do well in this town anyway, I feel Dalby has always wanted a Kmart, and now they finally have one.”

Mrs Poole said the new Kmart Hub will be opening on February 19.