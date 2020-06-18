Menu
Crime

FIFO worker sentenced over ‘uncivilised’ supermarket scuffle

by Grace Mason
18th Jun 2020 4:39 PM
A MIDDLE-aged FIFO worker who got into a "scuffle" with another man outside a Stratford supermarket following a legal dispute has escaped having a conviction recorded for assault.

The Cairns District Court heard yesterday Peter Carr, 60, spotted a man he had been ordered to pay money to in a civil court dispute while at Jonsson's Farm Market on May 26 last year.

He gave the man, also 60, the finger, then approached him from behind as he attempted to leave the store and punched him in the back of the head.

The court heard the pair were then engaged in a "quite prolonged" scuffle with the victim suffering minor injuries and superficial scratches.

Carr, who usually works in FIFO positions but is currently unemployed, pleaded guilty to serious assault yesterday.

His defence barrister James Sheridan argued for no conviction to be recorded as he was applying for his dangerous goods driving licence for a job prospect in Western Australia.

He conceded his client "should have done better to control his anger".

"It was a shameful scuffle between two only men who should have known better," he said.

Crown prosecutor Tim Watkins said the assault had "a flavour of vigilante justice" given it came after the civil action.

Judge Judy Dick said "with some misgivings" she would not record a conviction due to his job opportunities and ordered him to serve 12 months probation.

"This was an entirely uncivilised act on your behalf and it was prolonged. You had two shots at him," she said.

Originally published as FIFO worker sentenced after 'uncivilised' supermarket scuffle

