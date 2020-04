ROLLOVER: A female was involved in a vehicle rollover at Meandarra this morning.

PARAMEDICS have assessed a female patient after her vehicle rolled at Meandarra this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to Condamine Meandarra Road at 5.57am for reports of a single vehicle rollover.

The spokesman also confirmed after looking over the patient they were in a stable condition and didn't require any hospitalisation.