Fees waived for struggling Western Downs families

PROVIDING relief to struggling families and homeowners has been made a priority by the Western Downs Regional Council.

As part of its $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs, energise the economy and support local families and businesses, Council has announced a series of relief initiatives that will lighten the load on local families and those out of work.

Council spokesman for Finance, Corporate Services and Business Strategy Councillor Ian Rasmussen said reducing the impact on those most significantly impacted by this global emergency was the right thing to do.

“Council is offering targeted relief on selected fees and charges to reduce the burden on families and help businesses move through this unprecedented time,” Cr Rasmussen said.

“Included in the Rate, Fees and Charges portion of the Recovery Package, Council has extended the discount period of all rates and charges levied by Council’s rates notices issued on 14 March (for period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020) until 30 June 2020.

“Development, Building and Plumbing Fees will also be waived until 30 June, 2021, to encourage growth in the region and keep local people employed through this crisis and beyond.

“This simple measure could mean a local farm could build the new shed that they have always wanted without any council fees being applied.”

Cr Rasmussen said the COVID-19 Recovery Package was a massive commitment by Council to show support for local families and businesses and secure and create local jobs.

“The Queensland and Commonwealth Governments are doing a great job ensuring financial assistance is made available to households in need, and Council is delivering relief to areas we have identified as needing targeted support locally,” he said.

“We also remind residents to contact us on 1300 COUNCIL if they feel they are concerned they are unable to pay their rates as a result of COVID-19 and we can assess their needs on a case-by-case basis.”

For more information about Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package, visit the Western Downs Regional Council website on www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.