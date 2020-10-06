‘Feeling good’: Trump is leaving hospital

US President Donald Trump will today leave hospital where he has been treated for Covid-19, he has announced, writing on Twitter that he is "feeling really good".

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM (US time)," he said.

"Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life.

"We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Mr Trump, 74, has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington, where doctors have been weighing whether to allow him to return to the White House.

Physicians at Walter Reed began administering the president a variety of therapies, including an experimental cocktail of drugs, and have been impressed by his progress.

Mr Trump sought to allay fears about his condition by posting regular video updates in which he thanked supporters for their well wishes and ruminated on how much he had learned about the virus, which has killed 210,000 Americans.

On Sunday evening, he also took a brief joyride outside the hospital to thank a large crowd of Trump voters who gathered over the weekend, a move that was criticized for unnecessarily exposing his Secret Service agents.

Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the disease, has been experiencing mild symptoms and has been recovering in quarantine in the White House residence.

Earlier today, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Mr Trump "continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule."

"[The president] will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress," Meadows said, according to Fox News' John Roberts.

"We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today."

However, news that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also tested positive for Covid-19, showed just how infected his circle has become, as he battles for re-election on November 3.

