Federer reveals devastating ‘setback’

by Nic Savage
10th Jun 2020 6:01 PM

TENNIS superstar Roger Federer will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after announcing he will need to undergo a second round of surgery on his right knee.

Federer revealed he suffered a "setback" during the rehabilitation from his initial arthroscopic surgery, and will subsequently not return to the court until 2021.

"A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," Federer posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly, but I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

The 38-year-old struggled with a lingering injury during the Australian Open in January, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and subsequently underwent surgery in February.

Federer currently boasts the most grand slam men's singles titles in history, with 20. However, rival and current World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is poised to overtake the Swiss star, with 19 titles of his own.

Federer claimed the most recent of his grand slam titles in 2018 and even made the 2019 Wimbledon final, where he lost a classic to Djokovic. But his body has started to slow down as the tennis legend approaches his 39th birthday.

Federer also required surgery on his left knee in 2016 and was sidelined for six months.

 

Professional tennis was suspended in March due to the coronavirus epidemic, but is anticipated to return in the coming months.

Although Wimbledon has been officially cancelled, the US Open and suspended French Open are scheduled for September, but both events remain in doubt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

roger federer tennis

