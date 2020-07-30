Menu
(AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Federal Government maps Surat Basin’s resource potential

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
30th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
AN AMBITIOUS program has mapped the resource potential of northern Australia, revealing more than 1845 line kilometres of land in the Surat Basin.

Resources minister Keith Pitt said over three million square kilometres of northern Australia has been mapped for resources since 2016.

“Geoscience Australia’s leading scientists use innovative techniques to gather new scientific data and information, on an unprecedented scale, about the potential mineral, energy and groundwater resources concealed beneath the surface,” he said.

“The program involves data acquisition using geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, hydrological mapping and stratigraphic drilling.

“Data collected is analysed and integrated to provide a holistic picture of the mineral, energy and groundwater resources.”

Mr Pitt said EFTF data can be used to ‘support and de-risk’ decisions about future resources projects in northern Australia.

“On 23 June 2020, I announced that the Government’s $125 million expansion of the EFTF program for a further four years.

“Led by Geoscience Australia, the EFTF Program uses cutting-edge techniques to collect new scientific data and information about prospective mineral, energy and groundwater systems on Australia’s surface and deep underground.”

