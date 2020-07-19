Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Environment

Fears more oceanside homes will collapse

18th Jul 2020 7:52 AM

TWO homes at Wamberal on NSW's Central Coast have partially crumbled into the sea with fears growing more could be lost.

Monster waves and high tides smashed the luxury homes along Ocean View Drive in Wamberal for the past few days, making a number of houses unstable.

The SES told residents on Saturday it would be cutting power and water to all properties long the road in a bid to keep locals safe.

The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift
The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift

 

The damage at Wamberal Beach.
The damage at Wamberal Beach.

Ocean View Drive resident Matilda Cahill told the ABC the decision from the SES was "frustrating".

"We've had a couple of engineers here this morning saying the house is looking all right … but there'll be no power, no water, they're turning it off so we've got to go. We don't have a house to go to, but we've got to go," she said.

High tide returns at night, with residents likely facing a sleepless night as they wait to see if their home could also be lost.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a number of dangerous surf warnings this week, reporting swell as high as 11.5m.

 

The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift
The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift

More Stories

climate change editors picks erosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        premium_icon Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        News FULL LIST: Here’s the southwest organisations that will share in $5 million of drought support funding.

        Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        premium_icon Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        News KAYDENCE Mills’ father said his life was made a “living hell” while in jail, not...

        Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

        premium_icon Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

        News “Anyone with a brain in their head would realise that eight beers and two scotch...

        $400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

        premium_icon $400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

        News COUNTRY kids will have the same opportunities as those in the city as higher...