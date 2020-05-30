Menu
News

Fears for missing man, ute abandoned near Cunnamulla

Jorja McDonnell
by
30th May 2020 12:37 PM

AN INALA man is missing and could be more than 700km from home, after his ute was found abandoned on the Balonne Highway near Cunnamulla.

Local police officers located Matthew Schloss' gold Holden Commodore 50km east of Cunnamulla on Friday afternoon, but have not been able to find the 30-year-old.

Police are appealing for assistance to locate Mr Schloss, and his family hold great concern for his welfare, as he has a medical condition which requires medication.

Mr Schloss was last seen on Thursday, May 21, at Nutmeg St, Inala; he has no known connections with the Cunnamulla area and has not spoken with family or friends in relation to travelling there.

Mathew is described as 190cm tall, Caucasian, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.   Anyone who has seen him or has further information is urged to contact police.  

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001090134 within the online suspicious activity form.

