Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
News

Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 8:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

More Stories

missing child patrick hartley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and internationally, all with recipes from Grandma’s kitchen.

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Premium Content 60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Business Modelling predicts 60,000 Qld tourism jobs to go when JobKeeper ends

        Teen sentenced for lashing out after wild twerking antics

        Premium Content Teen sentenced for lashing out after wild twerking antics

        News She kicked out at officers and smeared food on the watch house wall